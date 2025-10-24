Dr Andrew Moulden: stroke evidence in facial features

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lack of symmetry in facial features indicates a mini-stroke in one or more cranial nerves. Comparing photos of a child's face before and after va((!n@tion is proof of vax-injury. Anyone can see it; PhD degree not required. This evidence is so damning that Dr Moulden was taken out (unalived) after he was told to bury his research because it would "upset too many apple carts" and he refused to "submarine" it.