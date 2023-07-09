© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RIP NatGeo. After 135 years of celebrating unique cultures, you finally succumbed to globalism.
Back in the day it was an excellent publication.....it all turns to shit...
Source @harrisonhsmith