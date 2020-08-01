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GATES BILLIONS OF DOLLARS- INVOLVEMENT WITH MILLIONS OF BOY/YOUNG MEN MUTILATION PROCEDURES IN AFRICA TO "SLOW THE SPREAD"
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98 views • August 01, 2020
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
3 VIDEO EXCERPTS: FAUCI/BIRX ARE DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR MUTILATING THE PENIS OF MILLIONS OF CHILDREN, YOUNG BOYS AND MEN IN AFRICA UNDER THE GUISE OF "SLOWING THE SPREAD"
*This is a tax paid "circumcision" program under "PEPFAR" that FAUCI/BIRX created and still runs
* This botching and mutilation of millions of Africans being used as human guinea pigs for torture including "vaccine" in under the guise of "SLOWING THE SPREAD" of disease.
*Freak Gates now wants to use the "SHANG-RING" "circumcision" "tool" – WHICH WAS "DESIGNED" AND CREATED IN CHINA AND IS MANUFACTURED IN CHINA –
*Which is extremely cheap to manufacture but has an extremely high R.O.I because it has been put under the label of "medical device"
* Brendon Marotta PEPFAR Circumcision Scandal Explained By Brendon Marotta. Excerpt is part of this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwnCxWrvqNg
3 VIDEO EXCERPTS: FAUCI/BIRX ARE DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR MUTILATING THE PENIS OF MILLIONS OF CHILDREN, YOUNG BOYS AND MEN IN AFRICA UNDER THE GUISE OF "SLOWING THE SPREAD"
*This is a tax paid "circumcision" program under "PEPFAR" that FAUCI/BIRX created and still runs
* This botching and mutilation of millions of Africans being used as human guinea pigs for torture including "vaccine" in under the guise of "SLOWING THE SPREAD" of disease.
*Freak Gates now wants to use the "SHANG-RING" "circumcision" "tool" – WHICH WAS "DESIGNED" AND CREATED IN CHINA AND IS MANUFACTURED IN CHINA –
*Which is extremely cheap to manufacture but has an extremely high R.O.I because it has been put under the label of "medical device"
* Brendon Marotta PEPFAR Circumcision Scandal Explained By Brendon Marotta. Excerpt is part of this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwnCxWrvqNg
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