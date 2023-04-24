Identifying as Trans Demonstrates the Egoic Need of "Identity" as well as Mental Disease

A trans person here is crying about being miss gendered and how awful it is for them. Unfortunately, it really represents the garlic attachment to identity, as well as the mental disease that is sweeping the United States.





#trans #identity #ego





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