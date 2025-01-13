BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON E282 PARASH 013 SH'MOT 1:1-6:1

BGMCTV E282 Parash 013 Sh’mot





Sh’mot (Ex) 1:1-6:1





Exo 1:8 Now there arose a new king over Egypt. He knew nothing about Yosef Exo 1:9 but said to his people, "Look, the descendants of Isra'el have become a people too numerous and powerful for us.





In this Parash teaching we are going to look at Prophecy being fulfilled. Long before the Book of Sh’mot happened there was a prophecy given to Avram. Yehovah said to him that his descendants would be slaves for over 400 years. Did this happen? What was the reason it happened? Was it ok for the midwives to lie to Pharaoh? Is lying justifiable? All this and much, much more in this week’s erev Shabbat teaching.





