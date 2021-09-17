BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccine Insider: COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign Must End (08 March 2021)
Lumière
Lumière
172 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • September 17, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/16/why-mass-covid-19-vaccination-must-end-now.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210916&mid=DM994489&rid=1265817871

In an open letter, Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., a vaccinology insider and former global director of vaccine programs, including work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has called for the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to end
He’s reached out to the World Health Organization and other international health organizations to warn of the potentially detrimental consequences of further viral immune escape triggered by the current COVID-19 vaccination campaign, calling it the “single most important public health emergency of international concern”
The widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaign may efficiently turn what was a relatively harmless virus into a “bioweapon of mass destruction,” according to Bossche, who’s instead calling for creation of natural killer (NK) cell-based vaccines
Investigative journalist Rosemary Frei believes that Bossche has a “not-so-hidden agenda,” which is to push the development of this different type of vaccine and calls his open letter “a continuation of the overall COVID deception”
Keywords
mutationpoliciesvaccine program
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Chase Codewell
Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Morgan S. Verity
Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Sterling Ashworth
Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Coco Somers
Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Coco Somers
Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy