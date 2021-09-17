© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine Insider: COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Campaign Must End (08 March 2021)
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • September 17, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/16/why-mass-covid-19-vaccination-must-end-now.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210916&mid=DM994489&rid=1265817871
In an open letter, Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., a vaccinology insider and former global director of vaccine programs, including work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has called for the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to end
He’s reached out to the World Health Organization and other international health organizations to warn of the potentially detrimental consequences of further viral immune escape triggered by the current COVID-19 vaccination campaign, calling it the “single most important public health emergency of international concern”
The widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaign may efficiently turn what was a relatively harmless virus into a “bioweapon of mass destruction,” according to Bossche, who’s instead calling for creation of natural killer (NK) cell-based vaccines
Investigative journalist Rosemary Frei believes that Bossche has a “not-so-hidden agenda,” which is to push the development of this different type of vaccine and calls his open letter “a continuation of the overall COVID deception”
In an open letter, Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., a vaccinology insider and former global director of vaccine programs, including work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has called for the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to end
He’s reached out to the World Health Organization and other international health organizations to warn of the potentially detrimental consequences of further viral immune escape triggered by the current COVID-19 vaccination campaign, calling it the “single most important public health emergency of international concern”
The widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaign may efficiently turn what was a relatively harmless virus into a “bioweapon of mass destruction,” according to Bossche, who’s instead calling for creation of natural killer (NK) cell-based vaccines
Investigative journalist Rosemary Frei believes that Bossche has a “not-so-hidden agenda,” which is to push the development of this different type of vaccine and calls his open letter “a continuation of the overall COVID deception”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.