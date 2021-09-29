software engineer admits he wrote software to HACK voting machines

HOLY SMOKES BATMAN!



2004 Hearing

Maxine Watters

Jerry Nadler

And others..



They knew then—and they know now. Your votes have been stolen with algorithms and computers since 2000



- 00:25 Are there programs that can secretly be used to fix elections? Yes. October, 2000, Tom Feeney

Former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives asked me to do it. It would flip the vote 51-49 to whoever you wanted it to go to.

- 1:12 How could a secret program be detected? Source Code, receipt & count hard paper against the vote total. If not, you won’t see it.

- 4:50 “You don’t understand, we need to hide the fraud in the source code, not reveal the fraud, to control the vote in South Florida”.

- 7:45 Central tabulators can flip votes. A person with bad code can affect thousands & thousands of votes. A recount will not reveal the fraud between a central tabulator & a tampered machine. The tabulators can tell the machines to switch the results when they are networked together.