BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Enjoy the nutritional goodness of Organic Fruits and Vegetables in one superfood blend
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
167 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
79 views • Yesterday

The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you maintain optimal overall health and nutrition by providing you with clean, lab-verified, healthy food options. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Groovy Bee Organic Garden Harvest Blend.

Specially formulated with wellness in mind, Groovy Bee Organic Garden Harvest Blend Powder offers the combined nutritional benefits of organic apple, organic cranberry, organic blueberry, organic freeze dried acai, organic broccoli, organic broccoli sprouts, organic tomato, organic carrot, organic spinach and organic kale in one nutritious and delicious powder blend.

Groovy Bee Organic Garden Harvest Blend Powder contains no gluten or GMOs and has been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology. It is also vegan and certified Kosher and organic.

Shop at GroovyBee.com

Keywords
health benefitsgarden harvestcleansuperfoodorganichealthynutritionalblendlab-verifiedgroovy bee
Chapters

2:14End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
School Mental Health Screenings: Research Suggests Potential for More Harm Than Good

School Mental Health Screenings: Research Suggests Potential for More Harm Than Good

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Workout Variety, Intensity to Lower Depression Odds

Study Links Workout Variety, Intensity to Lower Depression Odds

Petra Stone
Study: Collagen Peptides May Support Skin Aging Through Cellular Cleanup, Energy Pathways

Study: Collagen Peptides May Support Skin Aging Through Cellular Cleanup, Energy Pathways

Petra Stone
Quercetin Shown to Reduce Seasonal Allergy Symptoms, Review Finds

Quercetin Shown to Reduce Seasonal Allergy Symptoms, Review Finds

Iva Greene
Study: Time-Restricted Eating Linked to Cognitive Benefits in Older Women

Study: Time-Restricted Eating Linked to Cognitive Benefits in Older Women

Coco Somers
Daily Avocado Consumption Linked to Reduced LDL Particle Count, Study Finds

Daily Avocado Consumption Linked to Reduced LDL Particle Count, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy