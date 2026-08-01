Enjoy the nutritional goodness of Organic Fruits and Vegetables in one superfood blend

The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you maintain optimal overall health and nutrition by providing you with clean, lab-verified, healthy food options. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Groovy Bee Organic Garden Harvest Blend.

Specially formulated with wellness in mind, Groovy Bee Organic Garden Harvest Blend Powder offers the combined nutritional benefits of organic apple, organic cranberry, organic blueberry, organic freeze dried acai, organic broccoli, organic broccoli sprouts, organic tomato, organic carrot, organic spinach and organic kale in one nutritious and delicious powder blend.

Groovy Bee Organic Garden Harvest Blend Powder contains no gluten or GMOs and has been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology. It is also vegan and certified Kosher and organic.

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