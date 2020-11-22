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M6.2 Chile Quake 11.21.2020, Big Quakes Decreasing, Permafrost Melting, Covid Update, and More 11.22.2020
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695 views • November 22, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
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M6.2 Quake Chile November 21, 2020
Written by Karen and Terral
November 22, 2020
Hi Karen:
Thank you for writing. The hypothesis that violence and accidents are precursor events to big quakes is interesting, but for me does not match what is happening seismically around the world. People like Begley are under the impression that big quakes are becoming more common, as violence around the world is obviously increasing.
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An earth system model shows self-sustained melting of permafrost even if all man-made GHG emissions stop in 2020
Submitted by Karen
On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-75481-z
Related: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/deep-frozen-arctic-microbes-are-waking-up/
--
Earthquake Frequency
https://www.iris.edu/gallery3/general/posters/exploring_earth/EarthquakeFrequency
--
Deep Frozen Arctic Microbes Are Waking Up
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/deep-frozen-arctic-microbes-are-waking-up/
--
An earth system model shows self-sustained melting of permafrost even if all man-made GHG emissions stop in 2020
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-75481-z
--
More Frequent, Severe Climate-Fueled Disasters Exacerbate Humanitarian Crises
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/more-frequent-severe-climate-fueled-disasters-exacerbate-humanitarian-crises/
--
Scary swarms of locusts invade Saudi Arabia, Riyadh
https://youtu.be/5XWME0f4co0
--
Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen
https://apnews.com/article/technology-climate-climate-change-floods-storms-1242b6a15b45464f9e084115210f2ca7
--
Illegal Alien Crossings Surging in Anticipation of Biden Presidency
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/21/illegal-alien-crossings-surging-in-anticipation-of-biden-presidency-n1166094
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The COVID Cold Chain: How a Vaccine Will Get to You
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-covid-cold-chain-how-a-vaccine-will-get-to-you/
--
Information Overload Helps Fake News Spread, and Social Media Knows It
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/information-overload-helps-fake-news-spread-and-social-media-knows-it/
--
Kate Brown Wants People to Snitch on Neighbors Who Violate COVID Rules
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/21/kate-brown-wants-people-to-snitch-on-neighbors-who-violate-covid-rules-n1165715
--
COVID-19 deaths of Serbian clerics highlight virus worries
https://apnews.com/article/serbia-coronavirus-pandemic-belgrade-c75db05698c60bb4033496719f0bd0d8
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Proposed applications for US Digital ID include... Digital vaccine certificates...!
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2020/11/proposed-applications-for-us-digital-id-include-digital-vaccine-certificates-2746.html
--
Law Enforcement Across the U.S. Overwhelmingly REFUSING to Enforce COVID Orders – Will the Public Follow?
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/21/law-enforcement-across-the-u-s-overwhelmingly-refusing-to-enforce-covid-orders-will-the-public-follow/
--
State of the climate: 2020 on course to be warmest year on record
https://www.carbonbrief.org/state-of-the-climate-2020-on-course-to-be-warmest-year-on-record
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
M6.2 Quake Chile November 21, 2020
Written by Karen and Terral
November 22, 2020
Hi Karen:
Thank you for writing. The hypothesis that violence and accidents are precursor events to big quakes is interesting, but for me does not match what is happening seismically around the world. People like Begley are under the impression that big quakes are becoming more common, as violence around the world is obviously increasing.
--
An earth system model shows self-sustained melting of permafrost even if all man-made GHG emissions stop in 2020
Submitted by Karen
On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-75481-z
Related: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/deep-frozen-arctic-microbes-are-waking-up/
--
Earthquake Frequency
https://www.iris.edu/gallery3/general/posters/exploring_earth/EarthquakeFrequency
--
Deep Frozen Arctic Microbes Are Waking Up
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/deep-frozen-arctic-microbes-are-waking-up/
--
An earth system model shows self-sustained melting of permafrost even if all man-made GHG emissions stop in 2020
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-75481-z
--
More Frequent, Severe Climate-Fueled Disasters Exacerbate Humanitarian Crises
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/more-frequent-severe-climate-fueled-disasters-exacerbate-humanitarian-crises/
--
Scary swarms of locusts invade Saudi Arabia, Riyadh
https://youtu.be/5XWME0f4co0
--
Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen
https://apnews.com/article/technology-climate-climate-change-floods-storms-1242b6a15b45464f9e084115210f2ca7
--
Illegal Alien Crossings Surging in Anticipation of Biden Presidency
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/21/illegal-alien-crossings-surging-in-anticipation-of-biden-presidency-n1166094
--
The COVID Cold Chain: How a Vaccine Will Get to You
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-covid-cold-chain-how-a-vaccine-will-get-to-you/
--
Information Overload Helps Fake News Spread, and Social Media Knows It
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/information-overload-helps-fake-news-spread-and-social-media-knows-it/
--
Kate Brown Wants People to Snitch on Neighbors Who Violate COVID Rules
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/21/kate-brown-wants-people-to-snitch-on-neighbors-who-violate-covid-rules-n1165715
--
COVID-19 deaths of Serbian clerics highlight virus worries
https://apnews.com/article/serbia-coronavirus-pandemic-belgrade-c75db05698c60bb4033496719f0bd0d8
--
Proposed applications for US Digital ID include... Digital vaccine certificates...!
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2020/11/proposed-applications-for-us-digital-id-include-digital-vaccine-certificates-2746.html
--
Law Enforcement Across the U.S. Overwhelmingly REFUSING to Enforce COVID Orders – Will the Public Follow?
https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/11/21/law-enforcement-across-the-u-s-overwhelmingly-refusing-to-enforce-covid-orders-will-the-public-follow/
--
State of the climate: 2020 on course to be warmest year on record
https://www.carbonbrief.org/state-of-the-climate-2020-on-course-to-be-warmest-year-on-record
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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