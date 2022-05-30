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How the Perception Towards Veganism Has Changed Over the Years #shorts
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202 views • May 30, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/MnJ7uUo6FBI
Did you know that veganism was once regarded as an unusual diet?
This surprising fact is shared to us by Canadian Registered Dietitian and renowned co-author of books considered to be classics in the vegetarian, vegan, and raw foods nutrition, Vesanto Melina.
According to Vesanto, the vegetarian and vegan lifestyle were originally considered to be unusual diets several decades ago. However, thanks to the progress that have occurred in US nutrition over the years have dispelled any doubts about the benefits of being vegetarian and vegan! 🥗
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/MnJ7uUo6FBI
Did you know that veganism was once regarded as an unusual diet?
This surprising fact is shared to us by Canadian Registered Dietitian and renowned co-author of books considered to be classics in the vegetarian, vegan, and raw foods nutrition, Vesanto Melina.
According to Vesanto, the vegetarian and vegan lifestyle were originally considered to be unusual diets several decades ago. However, thanks to the progress that have occurred in US nutrition over the years have dispelled any doubts about the benefits of being vegetarian and vegan! 🥗
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comments.
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