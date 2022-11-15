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The Doctrine Of The Law, Predestination & Christian Perfection 2
What does moral perfection mean? We must understand the definition of moral perfection and study what the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy say on the subject. Is there a difference between perfection and sinlessness? It is important that we study these things, so that we do not fall into the sin of presumption.