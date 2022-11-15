The Doctrine Of The Law, Predestination & Christian Perfection 2
What does moral perfection mean? We must understand the definition of moral perfection and study what the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy say on the subject. Is there a difference between perfection and sinlessness? It is important that we study these things, so that we do not fall into the sin of presumption.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.