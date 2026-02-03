Syria's al-Assad on Epstein, Al-Qaeda, the White Helmets, & more - in an interview from years ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bashar al-Assad on Epstein, Al-Qaeda, the White Helmets, and more — in an interview from years ago.
Adding:
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has reportedly fled the UK following the release of new Jeffrey Epstein files detailing her close communications with him.
The documents — part of more than three million pages released from the US Department of Justice — include emails showing Ferguson expressing gratitude toward Epstein and even proposing marriage.
Emails dated 2009–2011 show Ferguson calling Epstein a “legend” and writing messages such as: “I am at your service. Just marry me,” after his release from prison.
In 2011, she also congratulated him on a “baby boy,” information she allegedly learned through her ex-husband Prince Andrew. This has fueled speculation that Epstein may have fathered a child.
Ferguson previously accepted £15,000 from Epstein and later said she regretted it, stating she "abhorred pedophilia."