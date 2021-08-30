© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychology of Trolls: Narcissists, Psychopaths and Sadists
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • August 30, 2021
How can you identify cognitive distortions and bad arguments?
Includes: string theory non-argument absurdity, free market thoughts on physics, self-detonating statements, Anita Sarkeesian’s death threats, facts can’t be racist, the psychology of trolls and the Sam Harris/Bill Maher/Ben Affleck situation
http://www.motherjones.com/blue-marble/2014/02/internet-trolls-sadists-psychopaths-lulz
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Includes: string theory non-argument absurdity, free market thoughts on physics, self-detonating statements, Anita Sarkeesian’s death threats, facts can’t be racist, the psychology of trolls and the Sam Harris/Bill Maher/Ben Affleck situation
http://www.motherjones.com/blue-marble/2014/02/internet-trolls-sadists-psychopaths-lulz
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.