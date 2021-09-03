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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-02
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20 views • September 03, 2021
Biden is still a Coward, and a Cheater as he lost the 2020 election but the American people don't have the gonads to do anything about it, and neither does congress. The left worked too hard for too many years to get where we are and they won't give it up now. But Biden lost the war in Afghanistan because he, as a coward, pulled out like a cheat. We must stop him.
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