William English on Paul Bennewitz Crashed Alien Craft Project Blue Book Interview
The Cosmic Switchboard
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/06/24/william-english-on-paul-bennewitz-project-blue-book

William English returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about Paul Bennewitz, the ordeals Bennewitz went through, his missing research files including thousands of feet of UFO film and more. William English was a former officer in U.S. Army Special Forces in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War where his team found a landed B-52 whose entire crew was mutilated not by the NVA or Vietcong. English's life was turned upside down when he was inadvertently given access to Project Blue Book/Grudge 13 Report.

ufonsabrainwashingproject grudgealien craftectwilliam englishproject blue bookufo crashedraf chicksandspaul bennewitzgabe valdezufo film footage

