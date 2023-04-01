Enemy for Ukrainian vehicles, large columns of MT-12 Rapira anti-tank moving to the front line

A large column of Russian Army column of MT-12 Rapira anti-tank 100 mm begins its advance to the front line in Ukraine. The soviet-designed Rapira will work in full force to destroy even the most armored vehicles on the front of the modern tanks that NATO and European Union are preparing for Ukraine.
