© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rockefeller Medicine. (THE BIRTH OF BIG PHARMA )
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • December 24, 2020
Rockefeller Medicine. (THE BIRTH OF BIG PHARMA )
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
QUOTE ,, The trust of the innocent is the liar's most useful tool. Stephen King
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
QUOTE ,, The trust of the innocent is the liar's most useful tool. Stephen King
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.