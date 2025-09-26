BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ANTISEMITISM IS SAYING ₪ JEFFREY EPSTEIN WORKED 🇮🇱 FOR MOSSAD GOYIMZES❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
1
39 views • 1 day ago

Jake Shields - Here are three jews trying to convince you that it is antisemitic to say things like Jeffrey Epstein is Mossad


It's incredible that this bullshit used to work and silence people


Source: https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1971484322407514277


🚨BREAKING EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL: High-Level Mossad Officer Ari Ben-Menashe Confirms Jeffrey Epstein Worked For Mossad & Has Been Blackmailing American Presidents For Decades!


https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1952503270305362431


A CIA whistleblower dropped a bombshell on Candace Owens’ podcast.


'Jeffery Epstein was a CIA/Mossad asset—recruited to run a blackmail operation,' they revealed. Mossad, the CIA’s shadowy sister, was in on it too.


This @RealCandaceO clip is a siren blaring the truth.


https://x.com/NoahsArk1000/status/1898660026593722403


WORLD EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL: Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’ — Confirms ‘R-pes Occurred While Bill Clinton Was on the Plane’ — Says of President Trump, "He’s Protecting a Lot of Other People… He’s Not Protecting Himself, Because There’s Nothing There"


"I’ve interviewed all the victims, There's never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the r-pes occurred. But that can't be said for Clinton. And it can't be said for others."


“They [DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel”


"It's not talked about yet but, it's soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant."


@TheJusticeDept


@AGPamBondi


https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1970945090412498949

Keywords
antisemitismmossadjeffrey epsteingaslightingworldwide child sex trafficking ringprotocols of the learned elders of sionempty buzzword to stifle criticism
