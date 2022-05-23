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Dr. David Martin COVID Lawsuit Update
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436 views • May 23, 2022
Dr. David Martin gives an update on the lawsuits pending over the crimes of "premeditated murder" and "domestic terrorism" of all those involved in and associated with the gain of function research on the weaponization of the spike protein associated with WIV1, which is the Wuhan Institute of Virology Virus 1.
See also: A Brief Overview of the COVID Scamdemic
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
And: Crimes Against Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2022
See also: A Brief Overview of the COVID Scamdemic
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/12-2021
And: Crimes Against Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2022
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