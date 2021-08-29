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GunGuard Insurance Interview with Tony Bernardo, Exec. Dir. CSSA
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10 views • August 29, 2021
To learn more about this CSSA exclusive product and order your policy today, go to https://cssa-cila.org/gunguard
GunGuard, developed by CSSA in partnership with Capri Insurance, is stand-alone firearm insurance available EXCLUSIVELY through the CSSA.
Get peace of mind with a $25,000 coverage limit for just $60 per year and, most importantly, you don’t need to give them a list of your guns. Double your coverage for just $90 per year, and get more if you need
GunGuard, developed by CSSA in partnership with Capri Insurance, is stand-alone firearm insurance available EXCLUSIVELY through the CSSA.
Get peace of mind with a $25,000 coverage limit for just $60 per year and, most importantly, you don’t need to give them a list of your guns. Double your coverage for just $90 per year, and get more if you need
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