BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GLOBAL MACROFINANCE, TOKENOMICS AND CBDC TECHNOLOGIES
Global Macroeconomic Research
Global Macroeconomic Research
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • Today

The present analysis [check the hyperlinks] explains several topics on tokenomics, programmable money and the modern financial control grid. It starts explaining the concept of the CBDCization of Cryptocurrencies, the Going Direct Reset Plan, the Rockefeller’s Lock Steep scenario, the most critical CBDC’s features according to FED´s BOGs, the role of the modern monetary empires since the Middle Age, the transition of the USD to maintain its hegemony from FIAT to USD Stablecoin. Also explains the role of central banks above the law (IMF, ECB, BIS), the real implementation of programmable money said straightforward from their own promoters (Carsterns, Li, Kashkari, Giorgeva, Lagarde). Also the analysis explains the fiscal and monetary policy, focusing on Laffer´s Curve analysis about government revenue, and the post-2008 extreme monetary policy based on its extraordinary and unconventional monetary policies, the key regulations of the 2005´s financial Safe Harbor, the role of QE1-4, FED’s Balance Sheet management, USTB’s Operation Twist, ZIRP/NIRP implementation, inflation shocks and Warsh’s potential Financial Repression strategies.


It also explains the full conditions of a CBDC according to IMF, and the key features of retail CBDC as a core technology to implement public and private CBDCs. In the case of an rCBDC-type crypto used by e.g. BlackRock or JPMorgan, that will be more programmable and surveilliable than a government-issued CBDC, just because those investment banks have much less regulation than the governments. The ECB explains the imposing of restrictions on digital money, the asymmetrical implementation of negative interest rates and the imposition of expiring dates on a CBDC.


The analysis also explains the key role of Amazon/Google Cloud in monitoring every transaction in real time worldwide. The role of BTC as a financial Trojan Horse for the DLT, Trump’s Crypto-presidency, Bitcoin Act of 2024, ID2020 key requirements, real-time instant payments features, KYC regulations to enforce money just like a CBDC, WorldCoin role on implementing global PoH and UBI, the expansion of the Billionaire’s Wealth Gap, ETF technology, IEG on NACs, STB and Lutnick’s role on Tether, NFT technology, the structure of tokenized deposits performed by JPM.


Finally the analysis explains the case of the truckers Freedom Convoy of Canada in 2022 (as a global test for further implementation), the real actions when a government go rouge and implements full confiscation of money (banking accounts and crypto wallets) without charges and judicial process.

 

Resources: Author’s AI-Prompt Book on the topic, and Author’s  Full Research.

Keywords
bitcoinetftokenomicscbdcnftstablecoinfreedom convoykyclaffer curvesurveilliable digital money
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bitcoin vs. the fed: How Kevin Warsh&#8217;s policies could make you a millionaire or trigger a market meltdown

Bitcoin vs. the fed: How Kevin Warsh’s policies could make you a millionaire or trigger a market meltdown

Jacob Thomas
Trump&#8217;s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse

Trump’s Historic Choice: Humanity Either Has a Future, or a Collapse

Mike Adams
Kraken Launches CFTC-Regulated Bitcoin Perpetual Futures for U.S. Traders

Kraken Launches CFTC-Regulated Bitcoin Perpetual Futures for U.S. Traders

Sterling Ashworth
Nvidia&#8217;s $20 billion bond sale: The AI debt frenzy reaches a tipping point

Nvidia’s $20 billion bond sale: The AI debt frenzy reaches a tipping point

Jacob Thomas
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: How Big Tech&#8217;s $1T Texas data center is forging the chains of the New World Order

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: How Big Tech’s $1T Texas data center is forging the chains of the New World Order

Belle Carter
The Eviction of Empire: How American supremacy was built on sand

The Eviction of Empire: How American supremacy was built on sand

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy