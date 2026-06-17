GLOBAL MACROFINANCE, TOKENOMICS AND CBDC TECHNOLOGIES

The present analysis [check the hyperlinks] explains several topics on tokenomics, programmable money and the modern financial control grid. It starts explaining the concept of the CBDCization of Cryptocurrencies, the Going Direct Reset Plan, the Rockefeller’s Lock Steep scenario, the most critical CBDC’s features according to FED´s BOGs, the role of the modern monetary empires since the Middle Age, the transition of the USD to maintain its hegemony from FIAT to USD Stablecoin. Also explains the role of central banks above the law (IMF, ECB, BIS), the real implementation of programmable money said straightforward from their own promoters (Carsterns, Li, Kashkari, Giorgeva, Lagarde). Also the analysis explains the fiscal and monetary policy, focusing on Laffer´s Curve analysis about government revenue, and the post-2008 extreme monetary policy based on its extraordinary and unconventional monetary policies, the key regulations of the 2005´s financial Safe Harbor, the role of QE1-4, FED’s Balance Sheet management, USTB’s Operation Twist, ZIRP/NIRP implementation, inflation shocks and Warsh’s potential Financial Repression strategies.





It also explains the full conditions of a CBDC according to IMF, and the key features of retail CBDC as a core technology to implement public and private CBDCs. In the case of an rCBDC-type crypto used by e.g. BlackRock or JPMorgan, that will be more programmable and surveilliable than a government-issued CBDC, just because those investment banks have much less regulation than the governments. The ECB explains the imposing of restrictions on digital money, the asymmetrical implementation of negative interest rates and the imposition of expiring dates on a CBDC.





The analysis also explains the key role of Amazon/Google Cloud in monitoring every transaction in real time worldwide. The role of BTC as a financial Trojan Horse for the DLT, Trump’s Crypto-presidency, Bitcoin Act of 2024, ID2020 key requirements, real-time instant payments features, KYC regulations to enforce money just like a CBDC, WorldCoin role on implementing global PoH and UBI, the expansion of the Billionaire’s Wealth Gap, ETF technology, IEG on NACs, STB and Lutnick’s role on Tether, NFT technology, the structure of tokenized deposits performed by JPM.





Finally the analysis explains the case of the truckers Freedom Convoy of Canada in 2022 (as a global test for further implementation), the real actions when a government go rouge and implements full confiscation of money (banking accounts and crypto wallets) without charges and judicial process.

Resources: Author’s AI-Prompt Book on the topic, and Author’s Full Research.