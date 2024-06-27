Australian PM tries to sanctimoniously take advantage of Assange's liberation - Aussie Cossack

"Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, has made himself the hero of the day. Albanese conveniently has a press conference which [freed journo Julian] Assange didn't attend — to Assange's credit of course — and basically took all the credit for himself: 'my government worked tirelessly. We did this, I did that, I spoke to Biden, I did that'," the Australian independent journalist Aussie Cossack has stated.

At the same time, it was Australia, the UK, and the US that held Assange captive and suddenly released him when it was "convenient," he stressed.

adding:

Ramzan Kadyrov reacted to the Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine's statement that her country is ready to discuss sending their troops to Ukraine:

"After reading this news, I urgently contacted my dear brother, commander of the AKHMAT special forces, deputy head of the Main Directorate for Military-Political Work of the RF Ministry of Defense, Apty Alaudinov, so that he could take proactive measures at lightning speed.

I instructed the military general to transfer two of our wounded soldiers in the direction of the Estonian troops, and they should be redeployed in their hospital beds. Don’t give them anything else, let them get trophy weapons, since we know that this terrible Estonian army has a whole pair of rubber boats and six machine guns. We will not bother the rest of the Russian army soldiers."