ISRAEL'S WAR ON TRUTH - PAID FOR BY YOU!

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
When the comment section section of a Youtube video, twitter thread or Facebook post proclaims how grateful we all are for the leadership of Dr Fauci, the courage of Governor Cuomo and the warm hearted feeling we all have for the good work of Bill Gates, most likely this is the work of Israeli Intelligence Unit 8200 and that many thousands of Jewish groups throughout the world who use US taxpayer dollars to massively infiltrate comment sections to deceive, misdirect, disinform and ban. Like parasites they burrow into our conversations to falsely accuse anyone critical of their criminality of the tired accusation of "Antisemitism".
Fortunately fewer and fewer people even listen to this tired old accusation but still the disinformation they spread helps then to destroy our society for the benefit of Israel and ultimately the Jewish banking cartels who pull the strings of this destruction of Western civilization. But people are waking up! Fast.