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The Nord Report: CCP Crimes Against Humanity (2022 Week 6)
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20 views • February 19, 2022
A summary of the Chinese Communist Party's crimes against humanity from Feb 7-13, 2022 (week 6).
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
00:40 - The CCP’s Dystopian Exports
05:41 - Birth Control with Chinese Characteristics
09:06 - Lockdowns, Economic Hardships, and Social Control
14:38 - The Strange Death of Hong Kong
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
00:40 - The CCP’s Dystopian Exports
05:41 - Birth Control with Chinese Characteristics
09:06 - Lockdowns, Economic Hardships, and Social Control
14:38 - The Strange Death of Hong Kong
Keywords
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