RT News May 14, 2024 6AM GMT
May 14, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com



US top diplomat Antony Blinken makes a surprise visit to Kiev after Ukraine's military loses positions on the ground. Washington faces tough questions about whom it chooses to support. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees re-opens its East Jerusalem headquarters after it was set on fire by Israelis. The head of operations shares his experience in exclusive interview with RT. The US threatens to impose sanctions against India in retaliation for its agreement to operate a seaport in Iran.

russiawarukrainert

