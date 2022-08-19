Miles Guo: Through the person whom Wang Min trusts the most, Zeng Wei asked Wang Min to transfer 60-80% of Shengjing Bank's shares from the Founder Group to Dai Yongge for free

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8/17/2022 Miles Guo: Through the person whom Wang Min trusts the most, Zeng Wei asked Wang Min to transfer 60-80% of Shengjing Bank's shares from the Founder Group to Dai Yongge, who not merely did not pay a single penny, but also sold these shares to Evergrande for RMB 40 billion