"Gates Behind The Bars" music video by Five Times August

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Music & Animation by Five Times August. "Gates Behind The Bars" available on the new album "Silent War" - OUT NOW on all digital music platforms, CD, and vinyl. Links below.
CD: http://fivetimesaugust.com
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/silent-war/1648715796?app=itunes
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/albums/B0BHL9XD6M/
YouTube: https://music.youtube.com/browse/MPREb_bmtmbXQ5StK
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/68EwoWChMnZpn8pxitsIHG
Bandcamp: http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com
https://odysee.com/@TheAgeofAquariusPI4PSI2:1/premier-gates-behind-the-bars:2