Growing Into Love | Live By Heart Today #46

LBHT #46 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart about how our environments shape our experiences as children and how we behave as adults.



We'll share how we can distinguish between patterns that are learned behaviors and hold us back from authentically expressing ourselves.



Being how you want to be is a possibility and growing into love is acknowledging what is and recognizing what is healthy and harmful, so we can grow into life.



Join us as Dawn and Wendy share how the practice of heart coherence practice can help us express our divinity.



Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.



This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.