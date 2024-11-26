© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why You Must Always Ingest MEBENDAZOLE With A FATTY MEAL!
Are you considering taking Mebendazole to induce either it's anti-cancer, anti-parasitic, anti-fungal, or other benefits it can provide a person with, or are you already taking it but are not taking doses of Mebendazole with a fatty meal?
If you answered YES, you need to watch this video, "WARNING ALWAYS TAKE MEBENDAZOLE WITH A FATTY MEAL!!" from start to finish because in it, you will learn why you always need to take any dose of Mebendazole with a healthy fatty meal.
