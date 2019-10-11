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Massive Trump Rally In Minnesota Could Flip State For 2020 Election - War Room Full Show
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21 views • October 11, 2019
Infowars is proven as next week's and next year's news today as we review developments that media is now covering that Infowars covered first. We look at all the news ways Chinese communist party censorship is coming to the west in ways and means beyond the NBA. Syrian Girl joins the War Room to give her breakdown and analysis on Trump's decision to remove troops from Syria and the western media's response. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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