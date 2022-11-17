Prophecy of Padre Pio on the Conversion of Russia and the USA

Quo Vadis





Nov 16, 2022

There were times when Padre Pio shared certain visions he had about the future that speak to us now more than ever.





Father John P. Duggan was a chaplain in the US army; he belonged to the 304th Wing of the 15th Air Force and was stationed at Cerignola; a little under an hour's drive from Padre Pio's friary.





Father Duggan was a lionhearted priest who at the time was in his 30s.





This was in the early 1940s, and Padre Pio was in his 50s, but Pio was not well-known in America and while Father Duggan never witnessed Padre Pio do anything spectacular, he acted as an ambassador for Padre Pio and brought many American servicemen to meet Padre Pio.





In this, Father Duggan showed himself to be of great faith and deep humility, he was a priest who was introducing the soldiers under his spiritual care to another priest who he knew could lead these men in higher ways.





When Father Duggan asked Padre Pio about the future of the of America and Russia, Pio said plainly, "The Russian people will be converted.





Their total conversion will happen very fast.





The conversion of the United States will be slow but sure."





On another occasion, Padre Pio reiterated this same second sight when he was talking to an American soldier, Leo Fanning.





Corporal Fanning, as he was then, had felt a call to be a priest but could not pursue his vocation because he'd been drafted.





No one had breathed a word to Padre Pio that Leo Fanning was hoping to become a man of the cloth, but when Padre Pio met him, he said; "Your name is not just Leo.





Someday it will be Father Leo."





Fanning was confirmed in his vocation and he believed in Pio's supernatural gift to read the future.





Pio's words all came to pass, when Leo Fanning was discharged, he returned to America and was ordained in 1954.





He was a priest for the next 54 years.





But while he spent time with Padre Pio, the young Fanning asked Padre Pio about the conversion of Russia and he received this reply: "Yes, Russia will be converted as the Blessed Virgin said she would.





However, Russia will teach the United States a lesson in conversion."





When we merge the two prophecies, we have the following, yes, the Russian people will be converted to the Faith and it will be a very rapid metamorphosis of a nation that has currently a population of over 144 million.





In contrast, the US will be slower but real, and will copy the Christian ways of Russia.





Our Lady of Fatima foretold on the eve of the Communist revolution that the errors of Russia would spread, and indeed they did.





But the reverse can happen, too, if in the coming times the failings of Russia will be cast aside and instead her faith will spread.





