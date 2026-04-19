I Escaped Death in Stalin's Russia – My Shocking WWII Survival Story

In 1942, I left my young wife Helena to enlist in the Polish Army during WWII... only to end up fighting for survival in the Soviet Union. From kidney failure in an officer camp, to being trapped in a labor battalion, escaping to Moscow on a wood-burning boat, losing my family in the Holocaust, and barely making it back to Poland while heavily bandaged — this is the unbelievable true story of how we survived Stalin's regime, the war, and started a new life.

A raw, emotional journey of love, loss, resilience, and hope against all odds.

If you like real WWII survivor stories, this one will stay with you.

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