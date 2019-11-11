© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Restoration of Rome Part 3 - Otto the Great
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • November 11, 2019
After the death of Charlemagne in 814, division and weak leadership began a rapid decay of the restored tradition of the Roman Caesars. In the early 900’s, in the territory northeast of the Rhine, one Henry the Saxon is elected king, and he founds a continental Saxon dynasty. In AD 936, his son Otto is elected king by the local nobility, and crowned king by the bishops of Mainz and Cologne. Otto had married in 930, Edith, the daughter of the English Saxon king Edward the Elder, demonstrating the close relation between the English and German Saxons at the time.
Otto, a descendant of Charlemagne, is the first since his illustrious ancestor to assert his authority with effect. This results in a remarkable coronation, that takes place on Feb 2, 962, seeing Otto crowned as the Holy Roman Emperor, the successor to Charlemagne, Justinian and the Ceasars.
To Receive your free PDF "Otto the Great" https://mailchi.mp/0aaefbcf0471/ulj4e4bsee
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Otto, a descendant of Charlemagne, is the first since his illustrious ancestor to assert his authority with effect. This results in a remarkable coronation, that takes place on Feb 2, 962, seeing Otto crowned as the Holy Roman Emperor, the successor to Charlemagne, Justinian and the Ceasars.
To Receive your free PDF "Otto the Great" https://mailchi.mp/0aaefbcf0471/ulj4e4bsee
www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.