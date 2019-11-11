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The Restoration of Rome Part 3 - Otto the Great
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
Tomorrow's World Viewpoint
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49 views • November 11, 2019
After the death of Charlemagne in 814, division and weak leadership began a rapid decay of the restored tradition of the Roman Caesars. In the early 900’s, in the territory northeast of the Rhine, one Henry the Saxon is elected king, and he founds a continental Saxon dynasty. In AD 936, his son Otto is elected king by the local nobility, and crowned king by the bishops of Mainz and Cologne. Otto had married in 930, Edith, the daughter of the English Saxon king Edward the Elder, demonstrating the close relation between the English and German Saxons at the time.

Otto, a descendant of Charlemagne, is the first since his illustrious ancestor to assert his authority with effect. This results in a remarkable coronation, that takes place on Feb 2, 962, seeing Otto crowned as the Holy Roman Emperor, the successor to Charlemagne, Justinian and the Ceasars.

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spiritualitylifereligionhistorycultureviewpointtomorrows worldotto the greatotto the great holy roman emperorotto 1 holy roman emperorotto 1holy roman empire otto 1holy roman empire ottootto coronationotto the great coronationotto 1 coronationfirst german reichholy roman empire of the german nation
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