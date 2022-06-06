PRESUMED CHRISTIAN, Matthew 25:1-13; John 4:23-24; 2 Timothy 3:1-7, 20220605



What is a Presumed Christian? We get three definitions from the dictionary, but two of them says “To expect or assume especially with confidence,” and the third says “To suppose to be true without proof.” So many Christians suppose they are true without any evidence in their lives.



Let us hear how GOD labels “Presumed Christians” in 2 Timothy 3:1-7:



This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. 2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3 without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, 4 traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; 5 having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. 6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts, 7 ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. Amen! (2 Timothy 3:1-7).



Do you know of anyone who matches this definition? The solution: Repent! While there is life, there is an opportunity to repent, change course, and start obeying GOD, and living the opposite of what we read in 2 Timothy 3:1-7.



Many people presume that because they were born to Christians parents, worshiped with Christians, performed “Christian” duties in the community, lived as “Christians,” attended weekly Church Services and Scripture Studies in a denominational or non-denominational Church, got baptized in the Church, joined the choir and prayer team, evangelized, went abroad on a mission trip to Africa or somewhere outside their local community, they qualify to be named Christians.



Eventually, they will find out through issues and persecutions that they had never been true Christians at all or at the Judgment Day before the LORD Jesus Christ when everyone will be there to know how they had lived their lives.



The question is what will be the outcome of your judgment? To heaven or hell, the lake of fire? May our obedience to Christ and actions that we take send us all to Heaven! Amen!



While these are basic principles of a Christian, our LORD Jesus Christ said we have to do more; we have to excel from the average Christian and serve GOD in spirit and truth (John 4:23-24).



We must be authentic and not counterfeit (Matthew 3:30); we must be wheat and not chaff (Matthew 3:12); we must be holy and not worldly (Leviticus 11:45, and 1 Peter 1:15-16), we must fear GOD and not man (Luke 12:4-5); we must build our foundation on the solid rock and not on sand (Luke 6:46-49); we must be able to endure issues and persecution, and not compromise (Matthew 13:19); we must be ready to confess our allegiance to our Master and Savior Jesus Christ, and not capitulate (Matthew 10:32-33).



We must be True Christians and not presumed Christians; we must be on fire for the LORD and not lukewarm (Revelation 3:15-16).



A True Christian is one who has put on the transformed “Christian soldier uniform” (Colossians 3:1-25).



Finally, True Christians must covenant to be led by the Holy Spirit, filled with the Holy Spirit, and produce evidence of one who is guided by GOD’s Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:22-25, Colossians 3:12-17; Ephesians 4:21-32; 2 Peter 1:3-8).



But when one does not have the Holy Spirit of the LORD Jesus Christ, and they pretend or assume they do, GOD says, they are none of His, which means they are of the devil. (Romans 8:8-11; 1 John 1:5-10)