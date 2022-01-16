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Resources - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 37
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32 views • January 16, 2022
Resources as a reservoir of a true support for life. Land, air, water and other natural resources - are they renewable or not? Human is an integral part of an ecosystem, an ecological community on the body of an ancient being - Earth. Main tasks of the transitional time towards the new humanity. Manual of resources for the new humanity turns you back to source with your full material, psychological and spiritual commitment.
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