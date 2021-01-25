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Open Letter to the Davos 2021 Cartels: How Dare YOU?! #RejectTheReset
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70 views • January 25, 2021
If you get it, please spread it, maybe it reaches some oligarchs and helps them feel something. Words are an approximate quote from some WEF auxiliary personnel, forgot her name. https://SILVIEW.media
#GreaterReset #RejectTheReset #TheGreatAwakening
ah, and don't forget: #FuckYoutube too!
#GreaterReset #RejectTheReset #TheGreatAwakening
ah, and don't forget: #FuckYoutube too!
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