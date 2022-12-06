NADA Philippines' Journey Through the Years (12 Years in the Making) with Janet Paredes, etc.

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Topic: NADA Philippines' Journey Through the Years (12 Years in the Making)



https://www.facebook.com/nadaphils

On Dec 5, 2022 Monday @ 6:00 PM EST

Host: Grace Asagra, MA, RN

Hilot (Filipino Indigenous Healer) Alternative Energy Medicine

Holistic Nurse-Health Coach on House call

Integrative Functional Medicine consultant

Quantum Reflex Analysis Practitioner





NADA Philippines' Journey Through the Years (12 Years in the Making)





Janet Pimentel Paredes

Asian Social Institute, MSSD (ongoing)

Integrative Medicine Practitioner

DOH PITAHC Certified Acupuncturist

Founding Officer, PAAI

Board President, NADA Philippines

Family Counselor

To discuss brief history of NADA, legacy of founder Dr. Michael O. Smith.

Bringing NADA to the Philippines CerHC

Challenges in growing the organization

Etc.

John Joseph Posadas

NADA Board Vice President

NADA Trainer

DOH PITAHC Certified Associate Acupuncturist

Assistant Professor, UP Manila College of Nursing

How NADA Trainings started – describe

Challenges in holding NADA trainings

NADA Trainings during the Pandemic

Number of batches, Number of ADSes

Dorothy May Nubla

NADA Board Secretary

NADA Trainer

DOH PITAHC Certified Associate Acupuncturist

Sharing the various health missions

Sharing various community clinics

Patients served in health missions and community clinics

How do we conduct community clinics

On Research:

Research on ear seeds for depression in Metro Dumaguete

By Ms. Rochie Cagara

Silliman University College of Nursing Faculty

DOH PITAHC Certified Acupuncturist

NADA Trainer

BOT Secretary, Philippine Academy of Acupuncture





Miren Marie Lee Sun

Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist

Family Counselor

MA in Psychology

Pastoral Counselor - RMT Center for Family Ministries, NADA Acupuncture Detox Specialist, MA Psychology

To share her research in the:

NADA 5-point Protocol as experienced in a Community-based Addiction Rehabilitation Program in the Cordillera: A Case Study





Sharing of Experiences using the NADA protocol in the field, health missions and health clinics:

Dr. Frances Bernardino Vegara

Certified Associate Medical Acupuncturist

NADA Trainer

Sharing of NADA Philippines’ experiences during the Marawi War

Ramon Tamayo

NADA Coordinator in the Province of La Union , World Universal Healing Tao Instructor of Iron Shirt Qi Gong

Sharing experiences of ADSes in the communities, LGU, clinics and hospitals

Dra. Grace de Lima – experiences in the hospital

Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist

Medical Officer IV Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center, Cabusao CamSur

Joann Codillo – experiences using NADA in different parts of Bicol Region

Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist

DOH PITAHC Certified Acupuncturist

Licensed Massage Therapist

Dr. Romeo P. Balderrama, Jr.

Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist

DPBA

cCAMA

Experience using the NADA Protocol for victims of the drug war and Taal Volcano survivors .







Host:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress

www.quantumnurse.life

