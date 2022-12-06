NADA Philippines' Journey Through the Years (12 Years in the Making) with Janet Paredes, etc.

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Topic: NADA Philippines' Journey Through the Years (12 Years in the Making)
https://www.facebook.com/nadaphils
On Dec 5, 2022 Monday @ 6:00 PM EST
Host: Grace Asagra, MA, RN
Hilot (Filipino Indigenous Healer) Alternative Energy Medicine
Holistic Nurse-Health Coach on House call
Integrative Functional Medicine consultant
Quantum Reflex Analysis Practitioner
NADA Philippines' Journey Through the Years (12 Years in the Making)
Janet Pimentel Paredes
Asian Social Institute, MSSD (ongoing)
Integrative Medicine Practitioner
DOH PITAHC Certified Acupuncturist
Founding Officer, PAAI
Board President, NADA Philippines
Family Counselor
To discuss brief history of NADA, legacy of founder Dr. Michael O. Smith.
Bringing NADA to the Philippines CerHC
Challenges in growing the organization
Etc.
John Joseph Posadas
NADA Board Vice President
NADA Trainer
DOH PITAHC Certified Associate Acupuncturist
Assistant Professor, UP Manila College of Nursing
How NADA Trainings started – describe
Challenges in holding NADA trainings
NADA Trainings during the Pandemic
Number of batches, Number of ADSes
Dorothy May Nubla
NADA Board Secretary
NADA Trainer
DOH PITAHC Certified Associate Acupuncturist
Sharing the various health missions
Sharing various community clinics
Patients served in health missions and community clinics
How do we conduct community clinics
On Research:
Research on ear seeds for depression in Metro Dumaguete
By Ms. Rochie Cagara
Silliman University College of Nursing Faculty
DOH PITAHC Certified Acupuncturist
NADA Trainer
BOT Secretary, Philippine Academy of Acupuncture
Miren Marie Lee Sun
Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist
Family Counselor
MA in Psychology
Pastoral Counselor - RMT Center for Family Ministries, NADA Acupuncture Detox Specialist, MA Psychology
To share her research in the:
NADA 5-point Protocol as experienced in a Community-based Addiction Rehabilitation Program in the Cordillera: A Case Study
Sharing of Experiences using the NADA protocol in the field, health missions and health clinics:
Dr. Frances Bernardino Vegara
Certified Associate Medical Acupuncturist
NADA Trainer
Sharing of NADA Philippines’ experiences during the Marawi War
Ramon Tamayo
NADA Coordinator in the Province of La Union , World Universal Healing Tao Instructor of Iron Shirt Qi Gong
Sharing experiences of ADSes in the communities, LGU, clinics and hospitals
Dra. Grace de Lima – experiences in the hospital
Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist
Medical Officer IV Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center, Cabusao CamSur
Joann Codillo – experiences using NADA in different parts of Bicol Region
Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist
DOH PITAHC Certified Acupuncturist
Licensed Massage Therapist
Dr. Romeo P. Balderrama, Jr.
Acupuncture Detoxification Specialist
DPBA
cCAMA
Experience using the NADA Protocol for victims of the drug war and Taal Volcano survivors .
Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
