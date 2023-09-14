Create New Account
Brave Irish Lady Stops Paying For TV License - Because MSM Won't Report On The Vaxx Deaths/Damage
channel image
The Prisoner
8749 Subscribers
317 views
Published 21 hours ago

Brave Irish Lady Stops Paying For TV License - Because MSM Won't Report On The Vaxx Deaths And They Have Caused Damage To Society With The COVID Narrative

The RTÉ paid talking head didn’t know what to do and was made to not only look foolish but also cold and lacking compassion.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
rtevaxx deathsvaxx damagemsm silence

