Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sergei Shoigu's statement on Tuesday about Russia's response to a possible Missile Attack on the territory of Crimea
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
929 Subscribers
91 views
Published a day ago

Last night (Wednesday), the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Chongar bridge on the border of Crimea and Kherson region. But, in Kherson.

There were no casualties, explosive experts are conducting an examination to assess the type of ammunition that was used, and specialized services are examining the road. The authorities stated that within an hour they would announce whether it is possible to use the bridge for transit.

According to the governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo, the strike was carried out with Storm Shadow missiles.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket