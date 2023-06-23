Create New Account
FULL SHOW: Fauci Fear Porn, More Variants, Trump Taking Credit
Dr. Jane Ruby
Published Yesterday

Fauci continues fear porn to push more dangerous injections & “treatments,” lockdowns & mandates. FDA & CDC are warning about new flu strains/variants to generate fear. Dangerous and unproven mRNA injections & technology resulted in illnesses, compromised immune systems & deaths. Trump continues to support the “vaccines” and brags about subverting safety protocols, while refusing to address questions about his support of this dangerous technology & the adverse outcomes.
Anthony Fauci, Covid vaccine, Vaccine adverse reactions, Omicron vaccine, XBB variant, mRNA treatments, natural immunity, Trump quote on vaccine, Vaccine trials, Vaccine studies covid


