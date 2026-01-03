How Accurate Is Bible Prophecy?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-accurate-bible-prophecy-0

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.





We’re continuing our discussion of Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? subtitled, Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.





Now, Dave, last week you gave some answers as to why 2,000 years is not an unreasonable length of time for our Lord to delay His return, noting that it was 4,000 years between the initial prophecy of His coming—that’s Genesis 3:15—and His birth in Bethlehem. Now, isn’t it also a benefit of those who have yet to receive His salvation that He’s tarried? I mean, the Lord is really long-suffering, there’s no doubt about that.