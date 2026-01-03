BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Accurate Is Bible Prophecy?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
168 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 3 days ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-accurate-bible-prophecy-0

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------


You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.


We’re continuing our discussion of Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? subtitled, Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.


Now, Dave, last week you gave some answers as to why 2,000 years is not an unreasonable length of time for our Lord to delay His return, noting that it was 4,000 years between the initial prophecy of His coming—that’s Genesis 3:15—and His birth in Bethlehem. Now, isn’t it also a benefit of those who have yet to receive His salvation that He’s tarried? I mean, the Lord is really long-suffering, there’s no doubt about that.

Keywords
raptureend timesdave huntberean callta mcmahon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Harvard&#8217;s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Harvard’s war on White Man, Liberty, and Western Civilization betrays our heritage and future

Lance D Johnson
South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

South Korean crypto employee gets 4-year sentence for Bitcoin spy ring aiding North Korea

Cassie B.
Ember &#038; Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Ember & Edge: The lost art of self-reliance in a fragile world

Kevin Hughes
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Escalating conflict in Yemen: Saudi Arabia and UAE-backed forces clash over oil-rich Hadramout

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy