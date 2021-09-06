Vaccine disaster ahead

Del Bigtree speaks in laymen terms to explain to you what we are about to witness in the coming month and years regarding MRNA vaccines. You will want to share this with your family and friends.



There is NO virus! And it is NOT a viral pandemic. It's a spike protein contamination event. Terrorists spread it on that cruise ship, Seattle, and that Italian city early on. Imagine how easy it would be to transport it - in a ball point pen, a fingernail polish bottle, etc. This caused the initial lockdown. Then the lockdown ends and everybody was scared into receiving an injection that makes your body produce billions of what? Spike proteins. Now these people have become walking bioweapons laboratories, shedding the weapon in their workplace and homes. There was never a virus - the spike protein is the bioweapon. Stage one was the initial contamination event, stage two is the "vaccine." - oahumike