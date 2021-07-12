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July 11- America The Beautiful History Tour - Floyd Monument and Chief War Eagle Monument
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1 view • July 12, 2021
Today I am doing something a little different. I went to visit friends for several days over the Independence Day holiday and decided to do the first video in my America the Beautiful series. Since I love to travel and love America and don’t think I will be traveling internationally this year, I figured I would try and combine my love of travel and love of America and create a little bit of extra content that you will not find on the other political commentary channels. Plus, with all of the negative news that is a daily occurrence as Commie Joe continues to destroy America, I figured that a little bit of positivity about the beauty and history that makes up this great country would be a nice change!
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Thanks again for all of your thoughts, prayers, and support!
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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