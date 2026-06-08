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Fight Heart Disease Like Cancer
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
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Heart Disease Prevention: The Complete Cardiologist's Guide to Statins & Early Detection


700,000 Americans die from heart disease every year but most of these deaths are PREVENTABLE. In this groundbreaking episode, Dr. McConnell from Stanford reveals how to treat your heart like cancer: with early detection, proper treatment, and personalized prevention strategies that actually save lives.


🎯 WHAT YOU'LL LEARN:


- When you actually NEED statins (and when you don't)

- Why 90 million people on statins aren't seeing benefits

- The calcium score test that reveals hidden heart disease

- How to treat heart disease like cancer early detection and staging

- PCSK9 inhibitors and alternatives to statins

- Why your cholesterol number means almost nothing

- The prevention protocol Stanford cardiologists use on themselves

- LP(a): The heart risk factor changing everything


👨‍⚕️ CONTACT DR. MICHAEL McCONNELL & GET THE BOOK:


Learn more about his work, access additional content, and find resources at https://fhdlc.info/


Purchase the book "Fight Heart Disease Like Cancer" on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Fight-Heart-Disease-Like-Cancer/dp/1421448467


🔔 Subscribe to Open Your Eyes with Dr. Kerry Gelb for weekly episodes on longevity, eye health, and whole body wellness.


Connect with Dr. Kerry Gelb:


🌐 wellness1280.com

📸 Instagram: @drkerrygelb


Thanks to:

https://coopervision.com/

Keywords
healthcardiologisthearth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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