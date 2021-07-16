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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1796 - Robert Lesslie - Another report
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0 view • July 16, 2021
Adams, who was being treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, broke into his home and shot him, his wife, and two of his grandchildren. He then shot James and Robert, who were working on the property, before fleeing to his parent’s home. Once there, he went into a bedroom and shot himself.
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