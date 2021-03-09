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CCP Virus is not only the unrestricted bioweapon in China military lab and also a long term plan launched by the CCP, they will launch more unrestricted biowarfare to USA if we let them going on.
中共病毒不仅仅是中共军方实验室唯一的超限生物武器，也是中共启动的一项长期计划，如果我们让他们继续下去，他们会向美国投放更多的超限生物武器