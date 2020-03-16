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Is this the beginning of the end (of the pre-reset season)?
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72 views • March 16, 2020
Is this the beginning of the end (of the pre-reset season)?
Bob and Aaron share thoughts and observations.
The COVID-19 threat gets close to home.
Is this the beginning of the end (of the pre-reset season)?
Isaiah 26:9: "My soul yearns for you in the night; in the morning my spirit longs for you. When your judgments come upon the earth, the people of the world learn righteousness."
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Bob and Aaron share thoughts and observations.
The COVID-19 threat gets close to home.
Is this the beginning of the end (of the pre-reset season)?
Isaiah 26:9: "My soul yearns for you in the night; in the morning my spirit longs for you. When your judgments come upon the earth, the people of the world learn righteousness."
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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