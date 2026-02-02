Maria Zeee - FACT vs. Fiction - U.S. Has NOT Ended Ties with WHO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 186 | You may have heard the news that the US has officially cut ties with the World Health Organization. Well, that's not true. Just like when they told us they've ended Gain of Function research but are actually aggressively continuing with it, the U.S. is planning to continue collaborating with the WHO, and the details paint a very dark picture.