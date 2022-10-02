The Transition From the Law/Torah to Jesus/Yeshua

My commentary on the 2022 Vayelech Torah portion. Other videos cited: Is Jesus God? - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5JoADI85gecLhrR1fkPw5k Jesus / Yeshua in the Old Testament / Tanakh - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEoS4nxAcC-iFcHlknO94kH2VmsNqXIVQ Galatians Unearthed Part 7 of 21: 3:10-26; Law's Curse; Live by Them; Abraham's Seed; Apart From Law - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqYWXw4Vdgo&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f&index=7&t=46s Bible verses covered: Deuteronomy 31:1-2 Romans 3:19-20 Numbers 20:10-12 Romans 6:15-16 Deuteronomy 31:3 John 10:30-33 Deuteronomy 31:7 1 Corinthians 15:20-23 Romans 5:6-9 Deuteronomy 31:12-13 Joshua 1:6-8 Galatians 3:21-25 Deuteronomy 31:4-6 Pic sources: https://www.jw.org/en/library/bible/nwt/appendix-b/map-exodus-from-egypt/ Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
