Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Transition From the Law/Torah to Jesus/Yeshua
26 views
channel image
Henry Thrun
Published 2 months ago |

My commentary on the 2022 Vayelech Torah portion. Other videos cited: Is Jesus God? - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5JoADI85gecLhrR1fkPw5k Jesus / Yeshua in the Old Testament / Tanakh - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEoS4nxAcC-iFcHlknO94kH2VmsNqXIVQ Galatians Unearthed Part 7 of 21: 3:10-26; Law's Curse; Live by Them; Abraham's Seed; Apart From Law - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqYWXw4Vdgo&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f&index=7&t=46s Bible verses covered: Deuteronomy 31:1-2 Romans 3:19-20 Numbers 20:10-12 Romans 6:15-16 Deuteronomy 31:3 John 10:30-33 Deuteronomy 31:7 1 Corinthians 15:20-23 Romans 5:6-9 Deuteronomy 31:12-13 Joshua 1:6-8 Galatians 3:21-25 Deuteronomy 31:4-6 Pic sources: https://www.jw.org/en/library/bible/nwt/appendix-b/map-exodus-from-egypt/ Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun

Keywords
biblegodheavenjesuspaulsinchristiansisraelyeshuaegyptexodusyahwehresurrectionkingdomlawtorahdeuteronomyromansnumberslordmosescorinthiansjoshuagalatianstutor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket