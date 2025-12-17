Secret societies: the Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth! (20)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Falconer speaks on the Jesuits being the military arm of the Vatican.
The Jesuits, who are ironically called the “society of Jesus”, do not love Jesus Christ whatsoever. Their allegiance is towards the pope, the man of sin at the Vatican, and the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which Christ will destroy with fire as per Revelation 18:8-9.
God
says to COME OUT of Babylon, out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic
church, in Revelation 18:4-5, which is that GREAT WHORE of Revelation
17 and 18.
"If
the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will
fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington